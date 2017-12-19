Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Artizen Cannabis

Artizen Cannabis

Artizen - Dutchberry Sugar Wax

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

About this product

Artizen Dutchberry (SH) Sugar Wax

Dutchberry effects

Reported by real people like you
95 people told us about effects:
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!