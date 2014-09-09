ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Over the years, Dutch Treat has become an essential strain of the Amsterdam coffee shops. The dense, sticky buds have an intense smell of sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. The cerebral high comes on quick and leaves consumers feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind.

Effects

719 people reported 5010 effects
Euphoric 56%
Happy 55%
Relaxed 53%
Uplifted 47%
Creative 34%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 27%
Depression 25%
Pain 22%
Insomnia 11%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

Lineage

Strain
Dutch Treat
First strain child
Dutch 47
child
Second strain child
Dutch Queen
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Good reads

Show all

Tips for growing Dutch Treat cannabis
Tips for growing Dutch Treat cannabis
The 2014 Washington Cannabis Cup Winners
The 2014 Washington Cannabis Cup Winners
The Cannabowl Scouting Report: Denver vs. Seattle
The Cannabowl Scouting Report: Denver vs. Seattle
Oregon’s Craft Cannabis Strains, by the Terpene
Oregon’s Craft Cannabis Strains, by the Terpene

