- Fruity
- Herbal
- Minty
Over the years, Dutch Treat has become an essential strain of the Amsterdam coffee shops. The dense, sticky buds have an intense smell of sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. The cerebral high comes on quick and leaves consumers feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
990
Find Dutch Treat nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Dutch Treat nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Found in
Lineage
Grow info
Products with Dutch Treat
Hang tight. We're looking for Dutch Treat nearby.