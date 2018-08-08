About this strain
Fire OG, also known as "Fire OG Kush," is a indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush. This strain has an aroma similar to Lemon Pledge and has euphoric effects that are potent and long-lasting. Fire OG is one of the strongest OG strains, and is a fan favorite among consumers who have a high THC tolerance. Fire OG gets its name from the frosty red hairs that make the strain appear to look like it is on fire. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.
