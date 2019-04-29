About this strain
From Ethos Genetics, Forum Cut Cookies celebrates the classic qualities of GSC genetics. Dense purple buds and covered in trichomes, while its flavor profile includes notes of earth, sandalwood, and fuel. This cut of cookies is potent with the same spacey cerebral and physical high that put the parent strain into the spotlight years ago.
Forum Cut Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
77% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
74% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Artizen Cannabis
Our flagship facility was custom designed and built in Lacey, Washington in 2014. Early the next year we launched our strain collection, immediately catching the attention of connoisseurs and experienced shop owners and budtenders — folks who know premium cannabis.
Dedication and experience have brought us to the present day, when we can look back, take a deep breathe and give ourselves a small but deserved pat on the back for having come so far.
We take great pride in our work, from cultivation to packaging, ensuring everything is just right and that your Artizen experience lives up to our own high standards.
