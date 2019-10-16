About this strain
Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid strain asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.
Platinum OG effects
Reported by real people like you
671 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Artizen Cannabis
Our flagship facility was custom designed and built in Lacey, Washington in 2014. Early the next year we launched our strain collection, immediately catching the attention of connoisseurs and experienced shop owners and budtenders — folks who know premium cannabis.
Dedication and experience have brought us to the present day, when we can look back, take a deep breathe and give ourselves a small but deserved pat on the back for having come so far.
We take great pride in our work, from cultivation to packaging, ensuring everything is just right and that your Artizen experience lives up to our own high standards.
