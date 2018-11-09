Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Ascend

Ascend

Super Sour Lemon HTE Cartridge 0.5g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

Super Sour Lemon effects

Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Focused
22% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
22% of people report feeling energetic
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Muscle spasms
22% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!