ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. California Sour
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of California Sour

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

3.6 20 reviews

California Sour

California Sour

California Sour is an elusive hybrid strain that has given rise to many flavorful cannabis varieties such as Lemon Diesel and Sour Lemon OG. This hybrid balances the genetics of a Mexican sativa and an Afghani indica.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

20

Show all

Avatar for nghtcrwlr
Member since 2015
pretty good strain, nice taste.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for nolezxretah
Member since 2016
the strain itself smells lemonly. color a light green and texture very light. now the high itself starts off nice and slow and then you get an overall tingly body high. a great high for the occasional smoker
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticTingly
Avatar for hayesvibes
Member since 2015
Very juicy and attractive smelling. Doesn't take a lot to get a nice overall high. Makes you aware and active in both body and mind. Doesn't last too long, but when you hit, it's awesome.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocused
Avatar for highallday2016
Member since 2015
great high
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for rollin_rob
Member since 2015
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
more reviews
write a review

Find California Sour nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry California Sour nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Mexican
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
California Sour
First strain child
Super Sour Lemon
child
Second strain child
Sour Lemon OG
child

Products with California Sour

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for California Sour nearby.

Most popular in