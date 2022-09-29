Located in Denver, Athelas is a boutique manufacturing company that specializes in natural cannabis-infused powdered mixes.



As a small company, we’re able to offer high-quality artisan products and personalized customer service. In our quest to enhance creativity and wellness in ourselves and others, we make a point to include only natural, wholesome ingredients in our products. We make a point to embody the following values on a daily basis:



* Quality: We strive to deliver premium edibles with artisan ingredients and consistent potency. We also aim to enrich meaningful relationships with everyone we meet.



* Innovation: We’re committed to helping the cannabis industry grow by pioneering new ideas and keeping innovation at the heart of everything we do.



* Character: We highly value respect, integrity, passion, and the desire to improve the world, and we try to manifest these principles in everything we do.