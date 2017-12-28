About this product
Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they come with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!
Remedy, a cross between Cannatonic and Afghan Skunk, is a high-CBD strain that induces little to no psychoactive effects. Yellow-tinted buds hide under a sheath of crystal trichomes and carry a lemon-pine scent. Upon inhaling the sweet, floral notes of Remedy, the consumer is lifted into a state of mellow relaxation that differs greatly from the jarring experience induced by high THC strains. Patients looking to medicate without the pronounced head and body effects may turn to Remedy to treat seizures, pain, autism, inflammation, and anxiety disorders. Growers hoping to cultivate this highly medicinal strain should allow a 6 to 8 week flowering time in indoor gardens.
