Avid Abundance
Infused Edibles – Enjoy A Dose Of Delicious
Cooking
Coconut Butter THC 17.5mg
by Avid Abundance
4.7
(
3
)
Gummies
Green Apple Gummies THC 50mg 10-pack
by Avid Abundance
5.0
(
1
)
Chocolates
Dark Chocolate Bar THC 120mg
by Avid Abundance
Candy
Green Apple Lozenges THC High Dose 3-pack
by Avid Abundance
Candy
Watermelon Lozenges THC High Dose 3-pack
by Avid Abundance
Candy
Salted Caramel Chews 100mg 20-pack
by Avid Abundance
Snack Foods
Honey Sticks THC 3-pack
by Avid Abundance
Candy
Green Apple Lozenges THC Low Dose 6-pack
by Avid Abundance
Gummies
Red Raspberry Gummies THC 50mg 10-pack
by Avid Abundance
Candy
Peanut Butter-Chocolate Granola Bites
by Avid Abundance
Candy
Raspberry Lozenges THC Low Dose 6-pack
by Avid Abundance
Candy
Raspberry Lozenges THC High Dose 3-pack
by Avid Abundance
Candy
Watermelon Lozenges THC Low Dose 6-pack
by Avid Abundance
Condiments
THC Coconut Butter 36mg
by Avid Abundance
THC 432%
CBD 0%
