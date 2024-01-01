Logo for the brand Avid Abundance

Avid Abundance

Infused Edibles – Enjoy A Dose Of Delicious
All categoriesEdibles

Avid Abundance products

14 products
Product image for Coconut Butter THC 17.5mg
Cooking
Coconut Butter THC 17.5mg
by Avid Abundance
Product image for Green Apple Gummies THC 50mg 10-pack
Gummies
Green Apple Gummies THC 50mg 10-pack
by Avid Abundance
Product image for Dark Chocolate Bar THC 120mg
Chocolates
Dark Chocolate Bar THC 120mg
by Avid Abundance
Product image for Green Apple Lozenges THC High Dose 3-pack
Candy
Green Apple Lozenges THC High Dose 3-pack
by Avid Abundance
Product image for Watermelon Lozenges THC High Dose 3-pack
Candy
Watermelon Lozenges THC High Dose 3-pack
by Avid Abundance
Product image for Salted Caramel Chews 100mg 20-pack
Candy
Salted Caramel Chews 100mg 20-pack
by Avid Abundance
Product image for Honey Sticks THC 3-pack
Snack Foods
Honey Sticks THC 3-pack
by Avid Abundance
Product image for Green Apple Lozenges THC Low Dose 6-pack
Candy
Green Apple Lozenges THC Low Dose 6-pack
by Avid Abundance
Product image for Red Raspberry Gummies THC 50mg 10-pack
Gummies
Red Raspberry Gummies THC 50mg 10-pack
by Avid Abundance
Product image for Peanut Butter-Chocolate Granola Bites
Candy
Peanut Butter-Chocolate Granola Bites
by Avid Abundance
Product image for Raspberry Lozenges THC Low Dose 6-pack
Candy
Raspberry Lozenges THC Low Dose 6-pack
by Avid Abundance
Product image for Raspberry Lozenges THC High Dose 3-pack
Candy
Raspberry Lozenges THC High Dose 3-pack
by Avid Abundance
Product image for Watermelon Lozenges THC Low Dose 6-pack
Candy
Watermelon Lozenges THC Low Dose 6-pack
by Avid Abundance
Product image for THC Coconut Butter 36mg
Condiments
THC Coconut Butter 36mg
by Avid Abundance
THC 432%
CBD 0%