Dark Chocolate Bar THC 120mg

by Avid Abundance

About this product

Avid Abundance Chocolate Bars are a smooth, silky combination of milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and cannabis that makes for a rich and elegant experience. THC: 120mg
About this brand

Avid Abundance
Avid Abundance is a brand of edibles created to generate the combine the precision dosing of IHP with the best confectionery recipes in the world. Avid Abundance chefs are dedicated to creating the most delightful edible cannabis products in the world, featuring perfect consistency gummies, sweet lozenges, rich milk chocolate bars, gluten free chocolate chip cookies, and infused coconut butter.