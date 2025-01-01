(Hindu Skunk X Stardawg) X Pre-98 Bubba Kush



Bell Ringer packs a head-ringing high that will leave you dazed and out of focus for hours on end. The high hits you fast and hard with a rush to the head of buzzy cerebral effects that leaves you hazy and unfocused. As your mind falls deeper and deeper into sleepy relaxation, any mental aches and pains will disappear. Your body will soon follow suit, leaving you totally sedated and hopelessly couch-locked for hours until you finally doze off. Bell Ringer has an addictive sweet and sour skunky flavor with an herbal savory exhale. The aroma is very sour and earthy with an herbal diesel overtone accented by sour citrus as the nugs are burned.

