OG Kush X Girl Scout Cookies



Cookie Monster is a popular Indica strain which came first in the 2014 Seattle Cannabis Cup. It was named as the best Indica of the U.S. during that competition. It has a sticky and dense resinous appearance that contains several buds. The buds have are purple and dark green in color and have striking orange colored pistils. It has a pleasant aroma with hints of woody and minty odors. The strain is quite pleasant to smoke as it has a wonderful taste. The taste is a mixture of woody, vanilla, lemon, menthol, sweet and minty flavors.