About this product
OG Kush X Girl Scout Cookies
Cookie Monster is a popular Indica strain which came first in the 2014 Seattle Cannabis Cup. It was named as the best Indica of the U.S. during that competition. It has a sticky and dense resinous appearance that contains several buds. The buds have are purple and dark green in color and have striking orange colored pistils. It has a pleasant aroma with hints of woody and minty odors. The strain is quite pleasant to smoke as it has a wonderful taste. The taste is a mixture of woody, vanilla, lemon, menthol, sweet and minty flavors.
Cookie Monster is a popular Indica strain which came first in the 2014 Seattle Cannabis Cup. It was named as the best Indica of the U.S. during that competition. It has a sticky and dense resinous appearance that contains several buds. The buds have are purple and dark green in color and have striking orange colored pistils. It has a pleasant aroma with hints of woody and minty odors. The strain is quite pleasant to smoke as it has a wonderful taste. The taste is a mixture of woody, vanilla, lemon, menthol, sweet and minty flavors.
About this strain
Cookie Monster is a 2014 Seattle Cannabis Cup winner that blends the West Coast royalty, Girl Scout Cookies, and the legendary powerhouse, OG Kush. This combination yields dense frosted buds with hints of purple and orange hairs throughout. Cookie Monster pushes the boundaries of Cookies’ medical uses and leans toward medium-to-full sedation. Use Cookie Monster to reduce physical discomfort, indigestion, or before bed to jumpstart your dream machine.
Cookie Monster effects
Reported by real people like you
111 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.