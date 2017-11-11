About this product
Gas Mask brings on the potency with long-lasting effects that leave you sleepy and completely sedated after just a hit or two. Gas Mask comes on with a lifted effect that doesn't increase your energy level but rather drops you into a state of heady relaxation. This effect will soon spread throughout the rest of your body with a tingly effect, lulling you into a heavy sleepy state. With these effects and its high THC level, Gas Mask is often chosen to treat conditions such as chronic pain, insomnia, spinal cord injury, fatigue, and depression.
About this strain
Gas Mask by Pacific NW Roots is a funky strain with an aroma so pungent, you might need a gas mask. Created by backcrossing a Cherry Pie and Alien Kush F2 hybrid, Gas Mask reeks of fuel with a distant note of overripe citrus. This strain was created through a collaboration with Exotic Genetix, a Pacific Northwest mainstay. Gasmask has an 8 to 9 week flowering period and a medium-sized yield for attentive growers. This pungent phenotype is known for its strong, long-lasting high, so mind your dosage. Anticipate a heavy, mind-numbing cerebral sensation that evaporates stress as it sinks into the limbs.
Gas Mask effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.