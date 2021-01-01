About this product

LARGE/ XL BREED HIP & JOINT DUAL FUNCTIONAL TREAT: Gourmet all-natural CBD dog treats formulated for L to XXL sized breeds, each piece has 5 mg of full spectrum CBD hemp oil and 300 mg of glucosamine & 110 mg Chrondroitin per piece. 15 pieces per package. 3.8 oz (110g) Suggested Retail: $28.99



CBD or cannabidiol has been known to have beneficial properties to humans who have similar endocannabinoid systems as dogs, cats and horses and many other animals. If your pet is dealing with arthritis, anxiety, seizures or other chronic illnesses, then CBD may be the prefect natural solution.



This all natural treatment can help aid in these pet conditions:

• · Arthritis

• · Cancer

• · Degenerative Joint Disease

• · Pain

• · Limping

• · End of Life Care

• · Poor appetite

• · Vomiting

• · Inflammation

• · Seizures

• · GI Problems

• · Anxiety/ Stress



Even though CBD's medicinal component comes from the cannabis plant, there is no "high" that is commonly associated with the stigma of this plant.



THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol (Delta 9 THC) is the primary ingredient that is responsible for the “high”. CBD rich hemp oil is high in cannabidiol, not THC.



The oil we use is a full spectrum oil that utilizes all the beneficial cannabinoids associated with the medicinal properties of the plant. What this means is, there are dozens of Cannabinoids (CBD) found in hemp, and in using full spectrum oils, this ensures the inclusion of all the beneficial cannabinoid compounds found in the complete plant, so your pet doesn't miss out on any of the benefits.



