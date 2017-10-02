Bayflower
Sunset Sherbet Shatter
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Bayflower's Indica-dominant Hybrid Sunset Sherbet is a delightfully refreshing cross of Pink Panties and Girl Scout Cookies. Veterans and novice smokers alike adore Sunset Sherbet's delicious fruit aromas and matching sweet berry flavors. This strain gives you a jolt of cerebral energy bursts through its heavy helping of body relaxation. Sunset Sherbet is helpful for anxiety, chronic pain, insomnia, stress, or mood swings.
Vibe: Chill
THC % 73.9%
CBD % 0.93%
Notes of Citrus, Cinnamon, Pine
Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Pinene
Testing by Harren's Labs
Sherbert effects
Reported by real people like you
1,032 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
