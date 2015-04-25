Lashkar Gah is an indica landrace strain named after its geographic origin in south Afghanistan. Like other Afghani indicas, Lashkar Gah is consistent in its delivery of powerful, sedating effects that promote rest and relaxation. Pain, insomnia, and other severe symptoms collapse under the weight of Lashkar Gah’s heavy effects, and a quick examination of its resin-caked buds explains this indica’s potency. Your body may feel pinned down by Lashkar Gah’s euphoric punch, but your mind will likely float away blissfully as the burdens of stress and anxiety dissolve.