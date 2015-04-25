ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Lashkar Gah
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Lashkar Gah

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.7 15 reviews

Lashkar Gah

Lashkar Gah

Lashkar Gah is an indica landrace strain named after its geographic origin in south Afghanistan. Like other Afghani indicas, Lashkar Gah is consistent in its delivery of powerful, sedating effects that promote rest and relaxation. Pain, insomnia, and other severe symptoms collapse under the weight of Lashkar Gah’s heavy effects, and a quick examination of its resin-caked buds explains this indica’s potency. Your body may feel pinned down by Lashkar Gah’s euphoric punch, but your mind will likely float away blissfully as the burdens of stress and anxiety dissolve.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

15

write a review

Find Lashkar Gah nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Lashkar Gah nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Lashkar Gah

Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Lashkar Gah
Strain child
Orange Afghani
child

Products with Lashkar Gah

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Lashkar Gah nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Jacky White, Blue Dynamite, Canna-Tsu, Lashkar Gah, and More
New Strains Alert: Jacky White, Blue Dynamite, Canna-Tsu, Lashkar Gah, and More