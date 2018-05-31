About this strain
Bred by Certified Portland, Monkey Bread #1 is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Grease Monkey and Forum Cut GSC. With an aroma of Dutch cocoa, vanilla, peach, and earthy hash, its flavor takes on notes of chocolate, spice, and shortbread. Enjoy Monkey Bread #1 to ease stress and tension, and to kickstart the appetite.
Monkey Bread #1 effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
100% of people report feeling hungry
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Depression
66% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
66% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
66% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Beehive Extracts
Hashin’ is our passion. We work with some of the best growers in Oregon to bring you terpene-rich extracts at affordable prices.