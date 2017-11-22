Durban Cookies Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
Durban Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
57 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
49% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
1% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
