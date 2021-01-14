Use coupon code LEAFLY10 for 10% off. Click the "Buy Here" button to shop and save!

Support the wellness of the more furry members of your family with pure and potent full-spectrum CBD. Our oil is great for calming anxiety, reducing inflammation and fighting pain. Just a few drops on their tongue or added to their food for the relief they need.



• Missouri Hemp, curated and cold-extracted in our indoor-grow facility in Earth City, MO



• 3rdparty tested, Lab results available at beleaflifeoils.com/testresults



• Produced under the highest cGMP Quality Standards



• Blended with MCT Coconut Oil for a naturally pleasing taste



2.5 mg (3 drops or 0.15 mL ) twice a day for every 10 lbs the pet weighs. CBD Oil can be administered orally or dropped on your pet’s food/treats.

Ingredients: Full-Spectrum CBD Oil, MCT Coconut Oil