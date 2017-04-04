Loading…
Logo for the brand Belushi's Farm

Belushi's Farm

Blue Dragon Pre-Rolls 1.5g 6-pack

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD

Blue Dragon effects

Reported by real people like you
169 people told us about effects:
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!