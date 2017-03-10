Big Brand Water Filter
Bubba Balm Medicated Topical Balm Massage, Relaxation, Pain Relief, Transdermal Time Release
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Bubba Bulm and the other balms from Entourage Filtration are made using only the best 100% USDA certified organic oils such as olive, coconut, avocado and more. Also many herbs including lavender, aloe vera, and others. Other formulas have different herbal profiles.
LSD effects
Reported by real people like you
806 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!