  • Fast Acting Pain Relief!! 6000 mg CBD, Lidocaine and Arnica. Feel the difference now!
  • Mouth watering Sour Green Apple 10mg THC gummies.
  • Sleep gummy's... your new night time best friend!
  • 50mg of pure Delta 8 per piece. Feel your best today!
Logo for the brand BioSpectrum Hemp

BioSpectrum Hemp

Where Modern Science meets Ancient Medicine
All categoriesHemp CBDDelta-8 THCEdiblesPetsConcentrates

Delta 8 gummies, vapes, & flower

5 products
Product image for Delta 8 THC Gummies-Blue Raspberry
Delta-8 THC edibles
Delta 8 THC Gummies-Blue Raspberry
by BioSpectrum Hemp
Product image for Delta 8 THC 5250mg Tincture (Promo- LEAFLY15 for 15% Off)
Delta-8 THC Concentrates
Delta 8 THC 5250mg Tincture (Promo- LEAFLY15 for 15% Off)
by BioSpectrum Hemp
Product image for Delta 8 THC Tincture 500mg $29.95
Delta-8 THC Concentrates
Delta 8 THC Tincture 500mg $29.95
by BioSpectrum Hemp
Product image for Delta 8-THC Gummies- Watermelon
Delta-8 THC edibles
Delta 8-THC Gummies- Watermelon
by BioSpectrum Hemp
Product image for Delta-8 THC Single Serve Pop Top-100mg
Delta-8 THC edibles
Delta-8 THC Single Serve Pop Top-100mg
by BioSpectrum Hemp