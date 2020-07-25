Loading…
Bishop Orchard

Sapphire OG Pre-Roll 1g

HybridTHC 19%CBD

Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
16% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
16% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
