About this product

Blaze premium fair-trade bars are crafted with Guittard chocolate and local ingredients. These small-batch bars taste wonderful and dose consistently, the perfect way to gently medicate. Each bar has break-apart serving sizes. All of our dark chocolate bars are vegan and gluten-free.



Cocoa Percentage: 30%



Specs:



Shelf life: 12 months

Activation: 45-120 mins

Total per THC bar: 50mg THC

Dosing: 5mg breakaway square of the bar

Weight: 58 grams



A milk chocolate bar with pieces of sweet blueberries and cracked savory Oregon hazelnuts, the perfect energy booster! – Milk Chocolate, Gluten Free