Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates
Blaze Chocolate Bar Blueberry Hazelnut | Up to 50mg THC
About this product
Blaze premium fair-trade bars are crafted with Guittard chocolate and local ingredients. These small-batch bars taste wonderful and dose consistently, the perfect way to gently medicate. Each bar has break-apart serving sizes. All of our dark chocolate bars are vegan and gluten-free.
Cocoa Percentage: 30%
Specs:
Shelf life: 12 months
Activation: 45-120 mins
Total per THC bar: 50mg THC
Dosing: 5mg breakaway square of the bar
Weight: 58 grams
A milk chocolate bar with pieces of sweet blueberries and cracked savory Oregon hazelnuts, the perfect energy booster! – Milk Chocolate, Gluten Free
