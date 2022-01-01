About this product
Blaze premium fair-trade bars are crafted with Guittard chocolate and local ingredients. These small-batch bars taste wonderful and dose consistently, the perfect way to gently medicate. Each bar has break-apart serving sizes. All of our dark chocolate bars are vegan and gluten-free.
Cocoa Percentage: 50%
Specs:
Shelf life: 12 months
Activation: 45-120 mins
Total per 1:1 bar: 50mg THC & 50mg CBD
Dosing: 5mg breakaway square of the bar
Weight: 58 grams
This chocolate bar is our main squeeze - fresh, with no pulp! Zesty candied orange peels swirl around rich dark chocolate for a full-bodied and sweet flavor. – Dark Chocolate, Sugar-Free, Vegan, and Gluten-Free.
About this brand
Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates
Mellow Vibes was founded in 2017. We are obsessed with crafting delicious edibles & elixirs that evoke experiences to inspire and connect us all. We offer a robust lineup of artisanal edible & elixir options, available in a variety of flavors, doses and CBD/THC ratios.
Mellow Vibes & Blaze Chocolates are found in Oregon and Nevada recreational dispensaries. Check the store finder on our website for a dispensary near you.
Feel the VIBE!
