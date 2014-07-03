About this strain
Berry Bomb effects
Reported by real people like you
43 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
13% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
27% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!