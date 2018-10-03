About this strain
SPK effects
33 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
Headaches
9% of people say it helps with headaches
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
