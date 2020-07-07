Lamb’s Bread, also known as “Lamb’s Breath,” is a sativa marijuana strain of unknown genetic origin, with uniquely-shaped, light green buds that resemble balls of sheep’s wool. The effects of Lamb’s Bread are believed to be energetic and uplifting. Reviewers on Leafly say Lamb’s Bread makes them feel energetic and creative. Lamb’s Bread has 19% THC and 1% CBD. The dominant terpene is caryophyllene, which contributes to the pungent cheesy aroma and sweet, yet spicy flavor the strain is known for. Lamb’s Bread is a popular weed strain for medical marijuana patients looking to relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and depression. The original breeder of Lamb’s Bread is unknown, but the plant has origins in Jamaica, and it is believed to have been one of Bob Marley’s favorite strains.