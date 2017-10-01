Enjoy an out-of-this-world experience with our TRE House Delta-8 Live Resin Vape Cartridge! This sativa-strain cartridge packs an intergalactic punch with 1 gram of pure delta-8, plus delicious green crack flavor. So launch yourself into the stratosphere with TRE House - it's gonna be a wild ride!
1 full gram of potent Live Resin Delta 8 ZERO Additives Buckle up champ, this is gonna get you FADED!
Not intended for use by those under the age of 21.
TRE House Delta-8 Live Resin 1g Vape Cartridge | Green Crack (Sativa)
Green Crack, also known as "Green Crush" and "Mango Crack," is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.
