Watermelon Zkittles is one of the tastiest strains of cannabis that we’ve ever come across. It’s sweet, earthy, and mouth-wateringly delicious, but that’s not all this pen has going for it. Not only does this pen taste amazing, but it also contains 1900mg of powerful HHC. If you love the sweet taste of Watermelon Zkittlez and love getting baked, then you’re going to love this vape!