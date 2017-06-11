About this strain
Stardawg, also known as "Stardog," is a hybrid marijuana strain believed to be named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars. Made from a cross between Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg, Stardawg is beloved for its earthy pine flavors with sour undertones of diesel. The effects of Stardawg are uplifting and may help medical marijuana patients treating symptoms associated with stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Stardawg flowers in 67 days indoors and produces moderate yields.
Stardawg effects
Reported by real people like you
559 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
