Brand X
Pineapple OG Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Pineapple OG effects
Reported by real people like you
68 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
36% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!