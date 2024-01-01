Brass Knuckles Melonade Live Liquid Diamonds All-In-One Rechargeable

by Brass Knuckles
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Brass Knuckles Melonade – Sativa

Melonade is a hybrid cannabis strain known for its sweet and fruity flavor profile, reminiscent of ripe melons and refreshing lemonade. Here's a detailed description of its flavor:

1. Sweetness: Melonade offers a pronounced sweetness that mirrors the juicy, sugary taste of ripe melons. This sweetness is often the most prominent flavor note, providing a satisfying and enjoyable experience.

2. Melon: True to its name, Melonade exhibits a rich and authentic melon flavor, with notes of watermelon, cantaloupe, or honeydew. These fruity undertones add depth and complexity to the overall taste profile, contributing to its appeal.

3. Citrus: In addition to its melon flavor, Melonade also contains hints of citrus, such as lemon or lime. These citrus notes provide a refreshing and tangy element to the flavor profile, complementing the sweetness of the melons.

4. Tartness: Some variations of Melonade may exhibit a subtle tartness, akin to the tartness found in lemonade. This tart quality adds a refreshing and lively aspect to the flavor profile, balancing out the sweetness of the melons and citrus.

5. Herbal Undertones: While less prominent than its sweet and fruity flavors, Melonade may contain subtle herbal undertones. These earthy notes provide a grounding element to the strain's flavor, adding complexity and depth.

Overall, Melonade offers a delightful and well-rounded flavor profile that combines sweetness, melon flavors, citrus, tartness, and hints of herbal undertones. Its delicious taste, coupled with its balanced hybrid effects, has made it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts seeking a flavorful and uplifting experience.

About this strain

The award-winning Melonade was created by crossing Midwest Best and Watermelon Zkittlez with Lemon Tree. This strain puts out a very sweet flavor profile, offering notes of citrus and melon. The high tends to be euphoric and cerebral, making Melonade a great choice for anyone looking for an energizing afternoon treat.

About this brand

Brass Knuckles
Established in 2016, Brass Knuckles is a legacy brand in the cannabis industry, driven by a commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and redefining empowerment in the cannabis space. Our commitment to innovation is reflected in every aspect of our products, from our curated terpene profiles to our advanced ceramic heating elements and proprietary glass tips.

We’re known for delivering authentic flavors and effects with each hit. But beyond the product, Brass Knuckles stands on pillars of empowerment, authenticity, innovation, and transparency. These pillars guide everything we do, from product development to customer interactions, ensuring that each encounter with our brand reflects our dedication to quality and integrity.

Knowledge is power – our goal is to empower individuals to embrace cannabis as a tool for self-discovery and personal growth, enhancing lives and experiences along the way. That’s why Brass Knuckles is teaming up with Lucid Green, the SPI (Smart Product Identifier) platform, to strengthen consumer trust, transparency, and safety within the cannabis industry.

Each Brass Knuckles product will feature a unique LucidID, empowering consumers to effortlessly verify their purchases, discover safe consumption practices, and access a wealth of product information—all with a quick smartphone scan. Subscribe to your YouTube page at Brassknucklesog to stay up to date on the benefits of Lucid ID!

No gimmicks, no BS – it’s time to Knuckle Up! Join us in our mission to redefine empowerment in the cannabis space. Brass Knuckles: Where empowerment meets authenticity, innovation, and transparency.

Notice a problem?
