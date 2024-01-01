Brass Knuckles Runtz All-In-One Rechargeable

by Brass Knuckles
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Brass Knuckles Runtz - Hybrid

Runtz is a hybrid cannabis strain known for its vibrant and sweet flavor profile, often likened to the taste of sugary candy or fruit-flavored sweets. Here's a detailed description of its flavor:

1. Sweetness: Runtz is characterized by its intense sweetness, similar to that of candy or sugary desserts. This sweetness is often the most prominent flavor note, providing a delicious and enjoyable taste experience.

2. Fruity: Many users describe Runtz as having a fruity flavor profile, with notes reminiscent of tropical fruits like pineapple, mango, or passionfruit. These fruity undertones add depth and complexity to the overall taste, enhancing its sweetness.

3. Creamy: Some variations of Runtz may exhibit a creamy texture or taste, adding a smooth and velvety quality to the flavor profile. This creamy aspect complements the sweetness and contributes to the overall mouthfeel of the strain.

4. Citrus: Alongside its sweetness and fruitiness, Runtz may also contain hints of citrus, such as lemon or orange. These citrus notes provide a refreshing and tangy contrast to the sweetness, adding to the complexity of its flavor profile.

5. Candy-like: Overall, Runtz is often described as having a candy-like flavor reminiscent of popular confections. Its sweet, fruity, and sometimes creamy taste makes it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts looking for a delicious and indulgent experience.

Overall, Runtz offers a delightful and well-balanced flavor profile that combines intense sweetness, fruity notes, creaminess, and hints of citrus. Its candy-like taste makes it a popular choice for those with a sweet tooth, while its hybrid effects provide a balanced and enjoyable high.

Runtz, also known as "Runtz OG," is a rare type of  hybrid marijuana strain. Runtz is made by Cookies Fam by crossing  Zkittlez with Gelato and it is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. Because of the rising popularity of this cannabis strain, it's no surprise Runtz was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2020. Runtz is celebrated for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming. This strain of weed produces euphoric highs and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting. Purple Caper Seeds released the same cross under the name Gelato Zkittlez.


Established in 2016, Brass Knuckles is a legacy brand in the cannabis industry, driven by a commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and redefining empowerment in the cannabis space. Our commitment to innovation is reflected in every aspect of our products, from our curated terpene profiles to our advanced ceramic heating elements and proprietary glass tips.

We’re known for delivering authentic flavors and effects with each hit. But beyond the product, Brass Knuckles stands on pillars of empowerment, authenticity, innovation, and transparency. These pillars guide everything we do, from product development to customer interactions, ensuring that each encounter with our brand reflects our dedication to quality and integrity.

Knowledge is power – our goal is to empower individuals to embrace cannabis as a tool for self-discovery and personal growth, enhancing lives and experiences along the way. That’s why Brass Knuckles is teaming up with Lucid Green, the SPI (Smart Product Identifier) platform, to strengthen consumer trust, transparency, and safety within the cannabis industry.

Each Brass Knuckles product will feature a unique LucidID, empowering consumers to effortlessly verify their purchases, discover safe consumption practices, and access a wealth of product information—all with a quick smartphone scan. Subscribe to your YouTube page at Brassknucklesog to stay up to date on the benefits of Lucid ID!

No gimmicks, no BS – it’s time to Knuckle Up! Join us in our mission to redefine empowerment in the cannabis space. Brass Knuckles: Where empowerment meets authenticity, innovation, and transparency.

  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000033
