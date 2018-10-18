Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Brite Labs

Brite Labs

Banjo Cartridge 0.5g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

About this product

Banjo is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross of Boost and Tangelo from our friends at Coastal Sun Farm. With a unique aroma of tangy citrus zest, Banjo primarily delivers a bright, mentally engaged high, followed by slow transition to total body relaxation.

Banjo effects

Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
41% of people report feeling creative
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
11% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!