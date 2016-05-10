About this product
Born of Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush, this Indica Dominant Hybrid has a citrus grape flavor with a hash and pine finish and became legendary among California dispensaries in 2005, for its high THC content and unusual flavor and terpene profile. Effects: Relaxed, happy sleepy, euphoric, uplifted. Broken J 420's Artisanal Craft Cannabis: Committed to Quality & Sustainability in everything we do.
About this strain
God's Gift effects
Reported by real people like you
901 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
