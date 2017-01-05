Born of Master Kush, OG Kush, and Hindu Kush, this 100% Indica has a skunky pine flavor with an orange finish! Its heritage comes through in its fabulous flavor. Woody Kush is considered a strictly nighttime strain, with strong sedative properties. Our strains boast the highest THC content we have seen yet, and are indeed higher than Washington strain stats we can find listed anywhere, so thank our living soils for this gift! Effects: Sleepy, relaxed, happy, talkative and euphoric. Broken J 420's Artisanal Craft Cannabis: Committed to Quality & Sustainability in everything we do.