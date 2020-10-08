Purple Pie Liquid Diamonds Cartridge 1g
Bred by Stoned Ninja, Purple Pie is a cross between a female GSC and a male Ninja Fruit. Purple Pie puts out beautiful purple buds thanks to its Ninja Fruit influences, while holding onto an absolutely potent high from both parents. Give Purple Pie a shot if you love old school purple genetics.
Purple Pie effects
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
85% of people report feeling hungry
Sleepy
57% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
42% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
PTSD
71% of people say it helps with ptsd
Pain
57% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
57% of people say it helps with stress
