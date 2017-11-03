ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 42 reviews

Ninja Fruit

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Ninja Fruit

Ninja Fruit by Ocean Grown Seeds is a hybrid strain with a potent Haze aroma and unique purple foliage. By crossing Grapefruit Haze with Grape Ape (by Stoned Ninja), Ocean Grown Seeds created a cerebral, uplifting strain that stimulates creativity, good conversation, and appetite. The high quantities of terpenes myrcene and pinene in this strain help enhance the mood and ensure a sense of wellbeing. 

Effects

26 people reported 211 effects
Happy 73%
Uplifted 61%
Energetic 50%
Euphoric 46%
Relaxed 46%
Stress 38%
Depression 30%
Anxiety 26%
PTSD 19%
Headaches 15%
Dry eyes 19%
Dry mouth 19%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

42

Lineage

First strain parent
Grapefruit Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Grape Ape
parent
Strain
Ninja Fruit
Strain child
Purple Pie
child

