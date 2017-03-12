Super Snow Dog, also known as Snow Dawg or G6, is a sativa-dominant strain from the Chemdawg family. This fast-flowering strain has a sweetfruity and citrus aroma, and patients typically choose Super Snow Dog for daytime relief of stress and tension.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.