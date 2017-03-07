About this product
About this strain
Sour Candy is a predominantly sativa mix of Sour Diesel and Bubble Gum. Both parent strains are admired for their exquisite flavors and the happy, uplifting effects they produce. Once combined, Sour Candy takes on a mouth-watering array of sweet, tropical fruit flavors with a pungent diesel finish. The potent effects are euphoric and talkative which makes Sour Candy a popular choice for daytime use.
Sour Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
76% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
68% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
52% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
