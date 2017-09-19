About this strain
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
40% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
