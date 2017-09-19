Sour Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Sour Diesel. When smoked in small amounts, Sour Cookies gives a high that is uplifing and cerebral. When smoked in large amounts, you can expect Sour Cookies to put you in a permanent couch-lock that can persist for over an hour. Sour Cookies smells doughy and pungent with overtones of hash and fuel.