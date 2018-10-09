Foul Mouth by Dungeons Vault Genetics is a clever name for this weird and wonderful strain. Created by crossing Dookies (Diesel x GSC) and Grandpa’s Breath, this strain inherits both the sweet, pungent aroma of Dookies and the savory funk of Grandpa’s Breath. Foul Mouth’s buds are dense, bulbous, and covered in trichomes, expressing light tones of purple throughout the foliage, while the effects are mellowing and sedative. This strain is a good option for reducing stress and settling in after a long day.