Indica

4.6 39 reviews

Grandpa’s Breath

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Calculated from 3 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 39 reviews

Grandpa’s Breath
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Grandpa’s Breath is a semi-sedative indica-dominant strain that provides functional relaxation. This special cut combining parent strains OG Kush and Granddaddy Purple was bred by Dungeons Vault Genetics, and it emits pungent, earthy terpenes with a little fruitiness intermixed. Grandpa’s Breath has an above average yield, but also tends to take a touch longer to flower. Utilize Grandpa’s Breath in the evening to maximize the deep relaxation central to its effects.   

 

