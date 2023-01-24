Churro is a hidden gem, another one grown for and bagged by the brand HighMart. This strain is a heavy indica and is well known for its subtle sweet cinnamon creamy gas smell and taste. It has a nice strong body high effect that can definitely help any consumers who face sleeplessness or are looking for a calm day.
We are an indoor grow in Hollister, CA at a state-of-the-art facility that can provide you with consistent premium quality exotic and extremely desirable indoor flower as well as solventless ice water hash extraction, live rosin and fresh press. We have current active CA state licenses for our cultivation Bustan Inc (CCL19-0002035), manufacturing Bustan (CDPH-10004043) and distribution license Road Runners Distribution Inc (C11-0001765) as well as an active sellers permit.
Abraham Mohssin, Facility Manager (831)888-7271 am@bustaninc.com
