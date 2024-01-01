High in demand and high in trichomes, our Bubble Hash, also known as Ice Water Hash, is made from a slow and methodical solventless process of sifting our cannabis in ice water to freeze the plant’s trichomes. Trichomes are collected over time, slow dried, and turned into bubble hash. Each batch is strain specific, making our hash a cleaner (Clean Green®, to be more specific) concentrate for the more experienced and new-to-concentrates users, alike.



Apples & Bananas (Blue Power x Gelatti)



Strain Info: Apples & Bananas is just plain great, period. With such a genuinely pleasant high, it’s as if Apples & Bananas wrote the script on what cannabis should feel like. With its sweet apple taste, it’s the breakfast of champions.

Show more