Our best selling HTE Infused Live Resin Vape Cartridge is the perfect concentrate on the go and for canna-consumers who prefer an alternative to smoking flower. Made from flash freezing the cannabis plant immediately after harvest and keeping the temperature at freezing throughout the extraction process, live resin retains the complex terpene profile of the cannabis plant. It’s worth noting that our HTE (High Terpene Extract) Infused Live Resin Vape Cartridges are made in-house, on site from cannabis grown in our garden, and we were one of the first cultivators/manufacturers to produce HTE Infused Live Resin Vape carts in the state.



Super Lemon Haze (Lemon Skunk x Super Silver Haze)



Strain Info: One of C4’s best selling sativa strains for a reason, Super Lemon Haze is a strain like no other. Users claim to have a very cerebral and euphoric high with SLH. A two -time Cannabis Cup winner, this strain is for anyone wanting to turn a cloudy day into a sunny one.

