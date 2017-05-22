Caituus
Cannabis Indica Medicinal pure extract, used for the treatment of pain, stress and chronic diseases like Cancer, Alzheimer, Parkinson's, Osteoarthritis, Epilepsy and many others. 100% natural, manufactured with plants from 100% organic crops. It can produce somnolence, dizziness and psychoactive effects if ingested orally. Oral and/or anal use. Dosage: If orally, take one drop under the tongue at the start of the day. Repeat every six hours. Increase dosage if needed. Do not expose to sunlight and/or ultraviolet rays. Keep in a dry and cool place. Keep out of reach of children. If you have an allergic reaction discontinue use immediately. It has no known contraindications to date. Please consult your physician.
Hash Plant effects
Reported by real people like you
347 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
43% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
